Lacking Leaders

Ganesh Godiyal has been reappointed president of the Uttarakhand unit of the Congress, with Karan Mahara being made ‘special invitee’ to the party Working Committee. This is part of a major reshuffle in the Pradesh Congress Committee, witnessing consolidation of the hold by senior party members like Pritam Singh and Harak Singh Rawat. Experts believe that this move is to prepare for the 2027 assembly elections. Whether this will have any impact remains to be seen but, at least, the intent to give the BJP a good fight seems to be clear. However, considering the fact that much of the new set up comprises mostly jaded leaders, the extent of whose vote gathering powers has been tried many times already and not proven enough, this initiative could be little more than wishful thinking.

At a time when ‘Gen Z’ is exhibiting its political force in many ways, why has not the Congress been able to throw up some new faces with the required talent and support among the cadre to win votes? It is true that, despite being a young and forward looking state, Uttarakhand remains caught up in caste and region based identities. This is partly because few politicians have had the courage to break this pattern. In fact, if the BJP has forged ahead, it is because of the emphasis placed on Hindutva and nationalism.

It is not as though the BJP has the advantage of a full bench of achievers among its legislators. The fact that the Council of Ministers continues to have three empty seats even as the government approaches the end of its tenure shows this lack of talent (or trust). A much-delayed appointment to these ministerial posts would now be little more than symbolic. The reality is already apparent to the public.

There is, however, still time for aspiring leaders to make a bid for the people’s mandate. It may be noted that there is presently increased energy among various groups holding protests on ‘issues of public importance’, which would otherwise have gone unnoticed. These are undoubtedly inspired by the opportunities that will open up in 2027, which is a good thing considering the paucity of choice at present. If nothing else, they may play the kind of role that has likely been played by Prashant Kishor in the Bihar elections. Without grassroots activism, there can be little political connect with the larger picture. After all, all the development policies and schemes cannot work unless the people choose to participate. The same goes for state politics.