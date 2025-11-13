SAANS campaign launched in U’khand to safeguard every child’s life

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 12 Nov: On the occasion of World Pneumonia Day, the SAANS Campaign (Social Awareness and Action to Neutralise Pneumonia Successfully) 2025–26 was launched under the National Health Mission in Uttarakhand today, with a pledge to ensure that no child in the state loses life to a preventable disease. The state-level event was inaugurated at the Community Health Centre, Doiwala, under the direction of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The campaign aims to raise public awareness on child health and protect children below five years of age from pneumonia.

The officiating Mission Director, National Health Mission, Anuradha Pal, presided over the event as Chief Guest. She was joined by Director, DG Health Services, Dr RC Pant; Director, NHM, Dr Rashmi Pant; Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dehradun, Dr Manoj Sharma, and CMS, CHC Doiwala, Dr KS Bhandari.

On the occasion, CM Dhami in his message, congratulated the Health Department team for initiating the SAANS Campaign in Uttarakhand. He claimed that the State Government’s foremost objective is to prevent every avoidable child death. Stressing the importance of awareness, early detection, and timely treatment, he said these factors remain the strongest tools in the fight against pneumonia. The CM also assured parents that there would be no shortage of resources dedicated to child health and added that the safe breathing of every child forms the foundation of a strong and prosperous Uttarakhand. He reiterated that the State Government is consistently working to strengthen maternal and child healthcare, advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Healthy India – Empowered India.

Health Secretary Dr R Rajesh Kumar described the SAANS Campaign as a Jan Andolan (people’s movement), aimed at making pneumonia prevention a community-driven effort. He said the campaign would be implemented intensively across all districts with the involvement of ASHA workers, ANMs, Anganwadi workers, and other grassroots health personnel, ensuring that every household is reached with the message of awareness and prevention.

Delivering the inaugural address, Mission Director Anuradha Pal observed that pneumonia continues to claim thousands of young lives every year despite being entirely preventable. She urged parents to adhere to the vaccination schedule and to seek immediate medical attention at the first sign of respiratory distress or fever in their children.

Director, NHM, Dr Rashmi Pant, highlighted that correct information on infant care plays a crucial role in prevention. She underscored the importance of exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months, timely initiation of supplementary feeding, maintenance of hygiene, and adherence to Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) immunisation. On the occasion, nutrition kits were distributed among children below five years of age to help strengthen their immunity and promote healthy growth.

Director, DG Health Services, Dr RC Pant, emphasised the importance of community participation, stating that awareness campaigns would be carried out in every district to educate parents about pneumonia symptoms and preventive measures. Consultant, State Health Systems Resource Centre, Dr Tripti Bahuguna, noted that pneumonia prevention is not merely a medical challenge but also a social responsibility that requires collective effort. CMO, Dehradun, Dr Manoj Sharma, said that primary health services are being further strengthened to ensure prompt treatment for respiratory illnesses among children.

It was also announced that the SAANS Campaign 2025–26 will be implemented across Uttarakhand from 12 November 2025 to 28 February 2026. During this period, special awareness drives, door-to-door health visits, identification of danger signs in children, and active case detection will be undertaken throughout the state.