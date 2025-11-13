CM releases compilation of GOs related to Industrial Development and MSME

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 12 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today released the second compilation of Government Orders pertaining to the Industrial Development and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Department at his official residence. The publication has been brought out as part of the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Uttarakhand’s statehood.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM observed that the policies of the Industrial Development and MSME Department hold a vital place in promoting industrial growth and generating employment opportunities across the state. He asserted that the newly released compilation would help bring greater simplicity, transparency, and coherence to the policy-making process. Describing it as a valuable reference document, he stated that the compilation would serve not only as a guide for future decision-making but also as a useful tool for investors and organisers of industrial events such as Investors’ Meets in Uttarakhand.

On this occasion, Dhami also lauded the Industrial Development Department for publishing the second such compilation, terming it to be an undoubtedly commendable effort. He said the department’s initiative would go a long way in ensuring that government orders, schemes, and industrial policies are easily accessible to the stakeholders and the entrepreneurs.

Expressing optimism about the potential impact of the publication, the CM also felt that the book would prove particularly beneficial for the youth of Uttarakhand who aspire to pursue self-employment ventures. He added that it would inspire and encourage young men and women to take up entrepreneurship and contribute meaningfully to the state’s economic development.

Among those present on the occasion included Secretary, Industries, Vinay Shankar Pandey, Director General, Industries, Saurav Gaharwar and several senior officials of the department, who joined the CM in releasing the compilation.