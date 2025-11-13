Gov felicitates cricketer Sneh Rana

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 12 Nov: Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd) met Sneh Rana, member of the Women’s Cricket World Cup winning team and proud daughter of Uttarakhand today at the Raj Bhavan, here.

The Governor presented Sneh Rana with a memento and a shawl. On this occasion, he extended heartfelt congratulations to the Indian Women’s Cricket Team for their remarkable victory, saying that this achievement is a matter of pride not only for the nation but also for the entire state of Uttarakhand.

He stated that, through her outstanding performance, dedication, and hard work, Sneh Rana has brought glory to both the country and the state. The Governor added that players like Sneh Rana are an inspiration for the daughters of Uttarakhand. Her achievement will motivate and guide the state’s young sporting talents toward new heights.

The Governor remarked that the daughters of Uttarakhand possess extraordinary potential and talent, and Sneh Rana is a living example of this — she accomplished whatever she set her mind to.

The Governor extended his best wishes to Sneh Rana for her future competitions and a bright career ahead. On this occasion, Sneh Rana’s mother, Vimla Rana, was also present.