Documentary “Adi Kailash” selected for 18th Jaipur International Film Festival (JIFF) 2026

Garhwal Post Bureau

New Delhi, 12 Nov: The documentary ‘Adi Kailash’, directed by Harish Sharma and produced by Sandeep Jha, has been officially nominated in the competition category of the prestigious 18th Jaipur International Film Festival (JIFF) 2026.

The ceremony will take place at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from 13 to 15 February, 2026.

Inspired by the award-winning book ‘Ajpathon se Himshikharon Tak’ by celebrated Himalayan trekker and author Dr Lalit Pant, the film captures the spiritual journey to the sacred Adi Kailash peak in Uttarakhand Himalayas, revered as the divine abode of Lord Shiva.

Anchored by renowned actor Hemant Pandey, a native of Pithoragarh, the documentary showcases breathtaking cinematography that reveals the majestic snow-covered peaks, pristine rivers, and the profound connection with Kailash Mansarovar.

The narrative blends ancient history, pilgrims’ challenging journeys, and the serene mystique of the region, highlighting personal stories, local traditions, and the timeless bond between humanity and nature.

“Adi Kailash is not just a mountain; it is a living testament to the eternal dance of Shiva and Parvati,” said Dr Lalit Pant.

Actor Hemant Pandey added, “Anchoring Adi Kailash has been a homecoming to my roots and a chance to illuminate our region’s unexplored wonders. Director Harish Sharma dedicates this nomination to the sacred energy of Adi Kailash and the pilgrims’ devotion and has expressed excitement at presenting this Himalayan gem on the global stage.”

Producer Sandeep Jha highlighted the film’s theme of endurance and spiritual awakening and its aim to inspire global audiences with authentic storytelling.

Following Prime Minister Modi’s recent visit to Adi Kailash, tourism has surged dramatically, reflecting growing global interest in this sacred site.

JIFF 2026, known as “The Cinematic Olympics” and the largest competitive film festival for narrative cinema, returns with its historic 18th edition from February 13 to 15 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, in collaboration with the Global Cinema Movement and Delhi Film Convention & Summit 2026.