Lalit Chandra Joshi re-elected President of Secretariat Athletics & Fitness Club

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 28 May: The biennial elections of the Secretariat Athletics and Fitness Club were successfully conducted today. Lalit Chandra Joshi was unanimously elected as President for a third consecutive term. Rajendra Prasad Joshi was elected General Secretary, and Dinesh Ghinga, Treasurer—both unopposed.

The election process commenced with nominations on 26 May, followed by withdrawal of nominations on 27 May, and concluded with the election on 28 May. The entire election process was overseen by Chief Election Officer Rakesh Joshi, General Secretary of the Secretariat Association, who also issued certificates to the elected office bearers.

The newly elected executive body will soon nominate other officials and members of the club’s management committee.

On this occasion, several dignitaries and members were present, including Chief Security Officer Jeevan Singh Bisht, Retired Additional Secretary Sunil Kumar Panthri, Rita Kaul, Reena Shahi, Pramila Tamta, Godawari Rawat, Nidhi, Deepa Bohra, Meenakshi Gunwant, Dr Ashok Kumar Mishra, Bhuvan Chandra Joshi, Mahesh Dharmshaktu, Magan Chand Singh Rana, Tej Singh, Ranjeet Singh Rawat, Madhav Nautiyal, Jagat Dasyula, and Praveen Chandra, among many others.