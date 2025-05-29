AI CCTV cameras will be installed soon in Doon: Mayor

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 28 May: AI (Artificial Intelligence) based CCTV cameras will be installed soon in Dehradun. These cameras will be placed at the main squares and busy areas of the city. According to the mayor, talks are going on to buy the software needed to run these cameras.

Mayor Saurabh Thapliyal gave this information in a press conference held on Wednesday. He said that with the help of these cameras, people who throw debris or garbage illegally will be caught.

“The police will also get access to this camera system. This will help them to identify and catch criminals easily,” he added.

The mayor also said that the rainy season is coming soon. For this, the drains in the city will be cleaned and deepened to prevent waterlogging.

He added that the AI cameras will be a big help for the police and the public. The cameras will be installed very soon, and the process to buy the software is already in progress.