500 Kg adulterated paneer seized, one caught

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 28 May: The Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted a surprise raid on Wednesday and seized 500 kilograms of adulterated paneer from a car. During a checking operation, the paneer was found to be of very poor quality and dangerous for public health.

According to the information, district FDA officers Manish Sayana and Ramesh Singh, along with police officer Pramod Bhandari, in-charge of Niranjanpur Mandi police outpost, were checking vehicles in the Bhandari Bagh area. During this, they noticed a white Hyundai Eon car in suspicious condition.

They stopped and searched the car. Around 500 kg paneer was found in the boot and back seat of the car. There was no cooling system in the vehicle. The paneer was covered with dirty plastic bags and was being carried in open and unhygienic condition.

A man named Mohammad Irshad, son of Khalil Ahmad, was present in the car. He could not show any valid documents about the paneer. After checking, the team found that the paneer was not safe to eat. So, the team seized the paneer immediately.

Additional Commissioner Tajbar Singh Jaggi said that some people are still trying to sell fake and low-quality food in the market. But the department is alert and strict action is being taken against such people.