Strict action to be taken for violation of RTE: Dhan Singh Rawat

Private schools must mandatorily comply with RTE

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 28 May: Strict action will be taken against educational institutions in the state that fail to comply with the provisions of the Right to Education (RTE) Act. Chief Education Officers (CEOs) of all districts have been instructed to prepare and submit a detailed report to the Directorate regarding admissions made under RTE in all private schools within their jurisdictions. In addition, CEOs have been directed to conduct inspections of both government and private schools, and to take departmental action against those institutions that fail to meet the required standards.

State School Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat chaired a departmental review meeting at his official residence today, focusing on the enforcement of the RTE Act. He emphasized that all private educational institutions across the state are mandated to admit students under RTE as per the prescribed norms. Responsibility for implementation lies with the CEOs at the district level and Block Education Officers (BEOs) at the block level.

Dr Rawat stated that private schools failing to admit students under RTE will be issued notices, and further action may include the cancellation of their NOC. He instructed departmental officials to conduct a comprehensive review of all private schools at the district level. Additionally, to enhance the overall quality of education, CEOs have been asked to conduct surprise inspections of both government and private schools, assessing infrastructure, basic facilities, and the availability of academic staff. Schools found lacking will face departmental action.

The Minister noted that the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) frequently receives complaints regarding non-compliance with RTE by private schools and has also submitted several recommendations. The department has been instructed to implement these suggestions. The Commission has recommended action against non-compliant institutions, and accordingly, officials across the state have been asked to conduct a thorough review of RTE implementation and take action where violations are found.

During the meeting, Dr Geeta Khanna, Chairperson of the SCPCR, discussed in detail with officials the strict implementation of child protection laws and the RTE Act in all private schools. She suggested the creation of an official portal to handle RTE-related complaints and ensure their timely resolution. Additionally, she recommended the installation of suggestion and complaint boxes in all government and private schools.

Present at the meeting were Director General of School Education Abhishek Rohila, Chief Development Officer Abhinav Shah, Secretary of SCPCR Dr SK Barnwal, Joint Secretary Dr SK Singh, Director of Basic Education Ajay Kumar Naudiyal, Director of Secondary Education Dr Mukul Sati, APD Samagra Shiksha Kuldeep Gairola, and Chief Education Officers of Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, and Nainital, among other departmental officials.