Ritu Srivastava paints beauty of rare flowers & plants of Uttarakhand on canvas

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 28 May: Nature lover and painter Ritu Srivastava, born in Varanasi, visited the Valley of Flowers in Uttarakhand last year in search of her new painting series. The amazing beauty of nature can be seen in the Valley of Flowers located in the Garhwal Himalayas. This valley covered with rare flowers and plants of Himalayas easily mesmerises any nature lover. Now the beauty of these rare flowers and plants can also be seen on canvas. She was so impressed by the colours and beauty of the rare flowers there that she decided to paint these flowers on canvas and thus started a new series of 54 paintings based on the flowers of Garhwal, which include the famous Brahmakamal, Buransh, Bachchnabh, Adonis Chrysophytes, Clematis, Clematis Barbellata, Peonia Emodi, etc.. Painter Ritu Srivastava did her graduation in Fine Arts from Khairagarh Art and Music University and post-graduation from Banaras Hindu University, after which she also worked as an art teacher in Aster Public School. During this time, along with her job, she kept doing painting work in her creative journey and also organised solo and group exhibitions of her paintings in India and abroad. But being dedicated to art, she left her job with the aim of devoting most of her life to her creativity and is working as a completely independent artist.

In her art journey, Ritu has created many series of paintings influenced by nature, among which the natural scenes of the Western Ghats of South India and the paintings of birds found in the bird sanctuary of Bharatpur are particularly noteworthy. Her paintings have also been exhibited along with many famous painters of India like Jatin Das. The basic inspiration of Ritu Srivastava’s paintings is inspired by the beauty of nature. The main objective of her paintings is to experience the joy and peace that is deep in the human sensibility through her paintings. And the root of her art is to search for such feelings in various forms of nature and to convey them to art lovers. She presents the social impact of the tone, rhythm, harmony of various colours of nature in an artistic way in her original style. Ritu makes these paintings using acrylic colours on canvas. With these specialties, she is preparing a series of 54 paintings based on the flowers of Valley of Flowers. These will be displayed in art galleries of Uttarakhand and India.