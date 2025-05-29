Member of National Commission for Scheduled Tribes visits FRI

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 28 May: The Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun, hosted a member of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) Nirupam Chakma, here, today. The visit aimed to review the implementation of safeguards for Scheduled Tribes (STs) within the institute. The meeting was co-chaired by the Director of FRI and attended by senior officers from both FRI and NCST. A comprehensive presentation was delivered, highlighting the organisational structure of FRI and providing detailed insights into the status and representation of ST employees within the institute.

Following the meeting, the NCST member, accompanied by the Director of FRI and other senior officials, toured various museums housed within the FRI campus. The delegation expressed deep appreciation for the extensive heritage collections, acknowledging their significance in preserving India’s rich forestry legacy.

Chakma visited the ‘Herbarium’ and Xylarium, where the amazing plant diversity of India was demonstrated through wonderful herbarium collection of wild trees and plants from India and across the world which comprises 3,50,000 specimens. He was interested to know about the ‘Sanjivani Booti’, and a specimen from Bundelkhand region was demonstrated to them. During the visit to the ‘Xylarium’, 20,000 samples of wood from India and 45 other countries were showcased to them. Information about the important commercial timbers along with most expensive timber species of India was shared with the commission member, which includes red sanders, sandalwood, teak, sal, sheesham etc.

The Commission Member also visited the Forest Silviculture, Timber, Non-Timber Forest Products and Forest Entomology Museums. Senior scientists of the Institute explained about the various exhibits kept in these museums. In his closing remarks, he extended heartfelt thanks to the Director and staff of FRI on behalf of the NCST for the informative and enriching experience.