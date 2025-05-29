MSP hike major gift of Modi Govt to farmers: Mahendra Bhatt

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 May: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has termed the increase in Minimum Support Price (MSP) for Kharif crops and the continuation of interest subsidy on agricultural loans as a significant gift from the Modi government to farmers.

State President and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt today claimed that the government has succeeded in providing MSP that is 50 percent more than the cost of production, and he expressed confidence in doubling farmers’ income in the future.

Bhatt welcomed the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet concerning the agricultural sector and extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for them. He emphasised that these decisions once again clearly show that the government’s policies are dedicated to the well-being and prosperity of farmers. He highlighted that the country has successfully increased MSP consistently, now offering 50 percent more than the production cost of crops. He added that the government’s efforts indicate a rapid movement towards doubling farmers’ income soon. This increase, covering 14 crops including paddy, jowar, bajra, maize, ragi, arhar, moong, and urad, will greatly assist farmers, with benefits of increased income extending to farmers in the state as well.

He also lauded the Union Cabinet’s decision to continue the revised interest scheme for the fiscal year 2025-26, stating that it would keep smiles on the faces of farmers. This decision ensures that farmers will continue to receive loans through Kisan Credit Cards at a 4 percent interest rate. Similarly, this benefit will continue for loans up to Rs 2 lakh for animal husbandry or fisheries. Currently, there are over 7.75 crore Kisan Credit Cards in the country, a large number of which are held by Uttarakhand farmers who are availing its benefits.

Bhatt asserted that the government’s objective behind all these decisions is clear: to increase farmers’ income and make agriculture profitable. He expressed hope that the Modi government’s guarantee of doubling farmers’ income would soon be fulfilled.

Bhatt also lauded the Dhami Cabinet’s decision to amend the procurement rules, calling it a crucial step towards generating local employment. He said that allocating works up to Rs 10 crore to local people would create more employment opportunities and open doors for self-employment. The decision to provide purchase preference to Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and MSMEs, with the aim of promoting them and local products, is a revolutionary step towards self-employment, he added.