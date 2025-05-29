Mussoorie celebrates award of Padma Shri to Hugh & Colleen Gantzer

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 28 May: Three personalities of Uttarakhand have received the Padma Shri award this year. During the civil decoration ceremony held in New Delhi on Tuesday, President Draupadi Murmu awarded the Padma Shri to Radha Bhatt of Uttarakhand for social work, and to Hugh Gantzer and Colleen Gantzer (posthumously) in the field of literature and education. Many people have expressed happiness on the three personalities of the state receiving Padma Shri award.

There is joy among Mussoorie residents after Hugh Gantzer and Colleen Gantzer received the Padma Shri award. Mussoorie Municipal President Meera Sakalani has congratulated Hugh Gantzer. Municipal Councillor Jasbir Kaur visited Hugh Gantzer’s house with her followers and honoured Hugh Gantzer with a bouquet of flowers. She celebrated the occasion by cutting a cake.

On this occasion, Hugh Gantzer became emotional remembering his wife, Colleen. Hugh Gantzer and his wife Colleen Gantzer are known as famous travelogue writers of Uttarakhand. Hugh is a former officer of the Indian Navy and retired as a Commander. After retiring from the Indian Navy, Hugh and his wife started a unique style of travelogue writing. They have written more than 3,000 articles, columns and magazine features and written more than 30 books.

Member Jasbir Kaur said that Hugh Gantzer is 95 years old and is very happy to receive the Padma Shri award. She said that Hugh Gantzer is very concerned about Mussoorie. She said that all people should work together for the development of Mussoorie and there should be opposition to wrong deeds.