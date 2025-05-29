Graphic Era Hospital conducts unique heart surgery on patient

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 28 May: Graphic Era Hospital’s heart specialists have succeeded in treating a very complex and rare case. This is the sixth milestone achieved by Graphic Era Hospital.

While having a conversation with journalists at a press conference, today, Dean, Graphic Era Medical College, Dr SL Jethani said that the dedication and hard work of the doctors led them to this new milestone.

This rare case involved a 19-year-old teenager. Heart Surgeon Dr Akhilesh Pandey said that, three years ago, the boy underwent heart surgery in which an artificial valve was inserted in his heart. But due to infection caused in the valve and melting down of the stitches, the valve got dislocated and reached the stomach. During the test, it was found that the valve was no longer in the heart.

Dr Akhilesh said that the valve was pulled up to the chest with the help of a balloon. To replace the infected valve with a new one the boy underwent open-heart surgery for the second time.

He said that within three days of surgery, the boy started walking and now his health is improving rapidly. This team of heart surgeons included Dr Akhilesh Pandey along with Heart surgeon Dr Pulkit Malhotra and Anaesthesia Specialist Dr SP Gautam. Mohit, who is a resident of Rishikesh, said that the heart specialist team of Graphic Era Hospital gave him a new life. Due to the government’s policy of Ayushman health card the treatment was free of cost, which was a relief for the family.

Director, Graphic Era Hospital, Dr Puneet Tyagi said that bypass heart surgery was performed through a two-and-a-half-inch incision. World-class technologies are available in this hospital.

It is worth noting that earlier, too, Graphic Era Hospital’s specialised treatment has achieved recognition in cases like implanting pacemaker in brain, implanting third pacemaker in a child in a complicated case, changing two valves together without operation, opening a blocked food pipe without operation, performing open heart surgery with a 2.5 inch incision without cutting the chest bone.

COO Atul Behl and Director, Infrastructure, Dr Subhash Gupta were also present at the press conference.