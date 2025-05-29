Minister Joshi reviews preparations for “Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan” and Agricultural Festival

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, May 28: Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi held a review meeting today at his camp office with vice-chancellors of government and private agricultural universities and senior officials of the Agriculture Department. The meeting focused on the preparations for the nationwide Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, scheduled from May 29 to June 12, 2025, and the grand ‘Krishi Mahotsav’ to be held in Dehradun on June 14–15.

Joshi directed all stakeholders to finalize the preparations for the campaign and complete all necessary arrangements for the agriculture fair in a timely manner. He emphasized that this ambitious campaign is being launched under the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The initiative aims to bring about a transformative change in the agricultural sector across the country.

Under this campaign, 2,170 expert teams have been formed to visit more than 65,000 villages nationwide. These teams will assess local agro-climatic conditions, soil fertility, water availability, and rainfall patterns. Additionally, they will directly interact with farmers, guiding them on crop selection, use of high-yield seeds, ideal sowing techniques, and balanced fertilizer application.

Minister Joshi stated that the campaign’s objective is to promote scientific farming practices, reduce agricultural costs, and improve soil health. He appealed to all educational institutions to actively participate in both the campaign and the upcoming agricultural fair.

He further instructed officials to ensure timely preparation of all key components of the Krishi Mahotsav, such as exhibition stalls, farmer awareness sessions, and technical discussions. The campaign, he said, is expected to benefit more than 13 million farmers across the country and give a strong push to agricultural awareness and innovation in India.

Minister Joshi announced that the Krishi Mahotsav will be held at Mahindra Ground, Garhi Cantt, Dehradun on June 14–15. Farmers from across the state, FPOs, agri-startups, universities, research institutions, and self-help groups will participate in the event. Highlights will include an exhibition of local products, millet-focused sessions, scientific discussions, and innovation showcases. The event will be inaugurated by Union Agriculture Minister and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Agriculture ministers from other states and experts from across India and abroad will also attend.

Present at the meeting were Agriculture Director General Ranveer Singh Chauhan, Agriculture Director KC Pathak, Horticulture Mission Director Mahendra Pal, CAP Director Nripendra Singh Chauhan, Organic Board MD Vinay Kumar, Dr Ratan Kumar, Joint Director Dinesh Kumar, Pantnagar University Vice-Chancellor Dr MS Chauhan, Bharsar University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Parminder Kaushal, Assistant Professor Upendra Dwivedi (Dolphin Institute), Dean MK Nautiyal (Graphic Era), SGRR University’s Priyanka Budakoti, and Sai Institute Principal Dr Sandhya, among others.