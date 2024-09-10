Law College Dehradun holds Seminar on Himalaya Conservation

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 9 Sep: A seminar was organised today on the occasion of Himalaya Day at Law College Dehradun of Uttaranchal University. The topic was “Himalayan Conservation for Sustainable Development”.

Dr Pradeep Mehta, President of United Nations Development Programme in Uttarakhand, and Superintending Anthropologist, Archeological Survey of India, Dr Abhishikta Ghosh Roy were present on this occasion as speaker and subject expert.

In his address, Pro Vice Chancellor of the University Prof Rajesh Bahuguna said, “In the blind race of development, we have reached a point where the question is of human survival. At the core of this is Himalayan conservation. That is why it is said that if Himalayas are green, the earth is safe.” He also explained the concept of sustainable development, citing the Supreme Court.

Dr Pradeep Mehta explained the importance of Himalayas in the ecosystem of India and said that human life is sustained in this subcontinent only due to the presence of Himalayas because the mountains are a huge storehouse of many lifesaving resources.

Dr Abhishek Ghosh Roy said that Himalayas are situated like the neck of India in the protection of the Indian ecosystem and are the best source of livelihood and healthy environment for many tribal groups.

The programme was conducted under the aegis of Vansudhara – The Green Society of the college. The programme concluded with Dr Lakshmi Priya Vinjamuri, Chairperson, Vansudhara, The Green Society, by proposing the vote of thanks.

Vice Chancellor Prof Rajesh Bahuguna, Principal Prof Poonam Rawat, Dr Lakshmi Priya Vinjamuri, Amit Kumar, Dr Ramakant Tripathi, Amber Srivastava and a large number of students were present at the programme.