Special committee will be set up for conservation of Himalayas: Dhami

CM participates in programme held on Himalaya Day in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a programme organised at his official residence on the occasion of Himalaya Day, here, today.

On the occasion, the CM announced that a committee would be constituted in coordination with Director General, UCOST, Prof Dr Durgesh Pant on the issues related to the concerns for the Himalayas. On this occasion, he also released a poster of the state level Fifth International Science and Technology Festival to be organised by UCOST in various engineering colleges located in Dehradun, Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Tehri, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh.

Wishing everyone a Happy Himalaya Day on the occasion, besides expressing gratitude to the people working for the conservation and promotion of the Himalayas, Dhami also announced that Bugyal Conservation Day will be celebrated every year on 2 September in the state. He noted that climate change is happening rapidly. The temperature in Dehradun also increased significantly this year. If the temperature continues to rise at this pace, it will be a major cause of concern for the future. He called upon all to make joint efforts for the conservation of the Himalayas, water and forests and said that the present generation needs to think about what it is leaving as a legacy to the future generations.

The Chief Minister said that, in the past few years, many disasters have occurred in the country and the world. This time also disasters occurred in many places in the state. Last year, a World Congress on Disasters was organised in the state on 23 November, which was the day when the workers trapped in Silkyara tunnel were rescued. He reminded the gathering that, with the help and support of PM Narendra Modi, the state government managed to get the best technological support from all over the world and was successful in getting everyone out safely.

The Chief Minister emphasised that Himalaya Day should not be a formal occasion lasting only one week every year but should be a concern every day. All should contribute to save nature.

Dhami said that there is a need to understand the importance of the Himalayas in a new way. The government is continuously working towards the revival of water sources and rivers. For this, the Spring and River Rejuvenation Authority has been formed. Many projects are underway for the conservation of the Himalayas. The Himalayas are an invaluable heritage, which needs to be saved. Uttarakhand is the first state where the GEP concept has been introduced.

The Chief Minister asserted that development work is being done in the state by maintaining a balance between ecology and economy.

He added that, in the meeting of the NITI Aayog also, he had raised the matter of making a separate plan for the Himalayas. The population of Uttarakhand is 1.25 crore but arrangements have to be made for about 10 crore people every year. While making plans for Uttarakhand, a request has been made at the meeting of the NITI Aayog to make plans keeping in mind the floating population coming to the state.

HESCO Founder and Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Anil Prakash Joshi said that Chief Minister Dhami has taken many new initiatives for the Himalayas and its conservation with all seriousness. He said that issues related to the Himalayas will also have to be taken to the political field. Many big institutions of the country are working on the conservation of the Himalayas and studies in this field. Work should be done on Himalaya Vikas Patra by bringing all these institutions on one platform. The role of the Himalayas is important for the entire country. Development for the conservation of the Himalayas should be in accordance with the research of scientists.

MLA Kishore Upadhyay said that it is necessary to create a model of development for the Central Himalayas. The speed at which the glaciers are melting today is a matter of concern. It is necessary to run a campaign on a wide scale for the conservation of the Himalayas.

Director General, UCOST, Prof Durgesh Pant shared that, between 2 September and 9 September, several programmes were organised across the state as Himalaya Week.

On this occasion, MLA Savita Kapoor, MLA Umesh Sharma Kau, Padma Shri awardee Kalyan Singh Rawat, Chief Forest Conservator Dr Dhananjay Mohan, Director, ISRO, Dehradun, RP Singh, Director, IIP, Harendra Bisht and representatives of various institutions were also present.