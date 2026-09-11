Leopard behind twin attacks on villagers in Almora Dist finally trapped

Garhwal Post Bureau

Almora, 10 Sep: A female leopard which had become a source of fear for residents of Chhani village in Bhainsiyachhana block for the past 22 days was finally trapped in a cage set up by the Forest Department yesterday. On receiving information about the leopard being trapped, a Forest Department team reached the spot, rescued the animal and shifted it to the rescue centre at NTD. The capture of the leopard has brought considerable relief to the villagers.

It may be recalled that, on 19 August, this particular female leopard had suddenly attacked a villager who was on his way from his house to a shop, leaving him injured. A day earlier, the leopard had also attacked another villager. Following the two consecutive attacks, an atmosphere of fear was prevailing in the village. On being informed about the incident, a Forest Department team, with the help of villagers, had taken the injured villager to Almora District Hospital for treatment.

Keeping the safety of villagers in view, the Forest Department later installed a cage in the village to trap the leopard and also placed trap cameras at different locations. A Forest Department team kept continuous watch on the movements of the leopard. About a week later, a leopard cub was caught in the cage. The team safely rescued the cub and released it in its natural habitat. However, the failure to trap the female leopard continued to cause concern among the villagers.

The villagers said they were afraid to step out of their homes at night after hearing the leopard growling in the area. There was also a constant fear of an untoward incident while moving through fields and along village paths. The villagers had been demanding for a long time that the female leopard be trapped. Their concern finally came to an end after the animal was caught in the Forest Department’s cage.

Hawalbagh Range Officer Mohan Ram Arya said the team reached the spot immediately after receiving information and rescued the leopard. The animal was subsequently shifted to the rescue centre at NTD, where it would undergo a medical examination. Further action would be taken as per the directions of senior officials, he said. With the female leopard finally trapped, residents of Chhani village have heaved a sigh of relief. However, they have urged the Forest Department to continue patrolling and monitoring the area to prevent recurrence of such incidents in the future.