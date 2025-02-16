Locals excited over PM’s visit to Harsil

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 15 Feb: There is tremendous enthusiasm among the villagers of Mukhaba and Harsil over the proposed winter visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 27 to Mukhaba village, the home of Maa Ganga. Modi is expected to visit Mukhaba and Harsil for an overnight stay.

The Prime Minister’s visit and his stay there finds a visible excitement among locals who believe that the visit will further promote tourism and pilgrimage in Uttarkashi.

Although this area needs no introduction, the arrival of the Prime Minister is expected to increase the number of tourists and devotees here. Mukhaba, the winter abode of Mother Ganga along with Harsil are known for abundant natural beauty and also for apple cultivation. Mukhaba is also gaining popularity for being one of the main Char Dham for the winter season. Harsil and Mukhaba are major stop for halt for tourists and the pilgrims on way to Gangotri temple and the trekking routes beyond Gangotri like Gaumukh.

This locale has also been a favourite for shooting Bollywood films. Raj Kapoor directed film ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili was shot in Harsil in the 1980s and in 2019, the film Narendra Modi, based on the life of Prime Minister Modi, was also shot here. Devotees coming to Gangotri Dham during the Yatra period definitely visit Harsil. The state government is working to ensure that people visit the winter stay sites of the four Dhams in large numbers. The PM’s visit during the winter season is expected to bolster the state government’s efforts.

Suresh Semwal, Secretary of the Gangotri Temple Committee, asserted that the Prime Minister’s visit to Mukhaba and Harsil will increase tourism and pilgrimage by about 50 per cent. To welcome the Prime Minister, the temple committee has completed all preparations, including Rangargon in the temple located in Mukhaba.

Upon the Prime Minister’s arrival, the women of Mukhaba village will perform the traditional Raso dance. Teertha-Purohit Sudhanshu Semwal mentioned that the villagers are excited about the Prime Minister’s visit and are busy decorating and beautifying the village. The winter journey is expected to gain momentum with the arrival of the Prime Minister.

It may also be reminded here that Chief Secretary Radha Raturi is also scheduled to visit Mukhaba and Harsil prior to Modi’s visit in order to oversee the preparations and to ensure that all the necessary arrangements are in place.