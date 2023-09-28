Long term measures needed to reduce plastic use: Gov

‘Plastic to Rust’ Workshop held at Raj Bhavan

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 27 Sep: A ‘Plastic to Rust’ workshop was organised at Raj Bhavan here, today, to create awareness regarding the use of single-use plastic and its ill effects. While participating in this workshop, Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) honoured the Waste Warriors who have made significant contributions to the cleanliness campaign and the organisations that have made commendable efforts in plastic waste management.

In this workshop, stalls based on environmental protection and plastic waste were also set up, which the Governor inspected.

Addressing those present at the workshop, Governor Singh said that, from Raj Bhavan, a campaign has been started to keep the entire Uttarakhand and Himalayas clean, safe and environment friendly. In this war, plastic is a big enemy against which every person will have to play the role of a warrior according to each one’s capacity.

Lt General Singh reminded that tourists from all over the world come to Uttarakhand to see the natural beauty, eco-friendly environment and tourist places here. Seeing plastic waste in many places, people leave with a negative image of this place. Plastic waste is seen everywhere which is causing great harm to the ecosystem.

He suggested finding permanent and long-term solutions for a plastic-free state. He expressed confidence that women can play an important role in the campaign. It is necessary to consider discouraging the use of plastic.

Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi said, “We have to start from our homes to minimise the use of single-use plastic. Children must be informed about not using plastic and the ill effects of plastic in their curriculum.”

Chandra Bhushan, CEO, International Forum for Environment, Sustainability and Technology, shared his views about eco-friendly alternatives to single-use plastics as the keynote speaker at the workshop. He said that to eliminate plastic, it is necessary to first find sustainable alternatives to plastic products. Separation of organic and inorganic waste will have to be included in people’s habits. He also suggested punitive action.

On the subject of plastic waste management and challenges in Uttarakhand, Additional Director, Urban Development Department, Ashok Kumar Pandey, Rishabh Bhasin from Recyclers Institute, Neema Bisht from Baini Sena Haldwani, Perfetti Van Melle, Vivek Garg from Rudrapur and Anoop Nautiyal presented their views.

Principal Secretary, Forest and Environment, RK Sudhanshu gave detailed information about this workshop.

Also present on this occasion were Mayor, Haldwani, Dr Jogendra Pal Singh Rautela, Mayor, Rishikesh, Anita Mamgain, Mayor, Kashipur, Dr Usha Chaudhary, Secretary to Governor Ravinath Raman, Additional Secretary Swati S Bhadauria, Director, Urban Development, Nitin Singh Bhadauria, Secretary, Pollution Control Board, Sushant Patnaik, Vice Chancellor, Doon University, Prof Surekha Dangwal, District Magistrate, Pauri Garhwal, Dr Ashish Chauhan, Additional Director, Urban Development, Ashok Kumar Pandey, Finance Controller Trupti Srivastava, officials of municipal bodies of the state and representatives of various institutions.