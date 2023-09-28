ONGC inks Crude Oil Pact with MRPL

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Sep: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) has inked a Crude Oil Sales Agreement (COSA) with Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), which is the largest single-location PSU refinery in the country. The agreement has been signed by the two entities for the sale and purchase of crude oil. The current agreement between ONGC and MRPL will be applicable till 31 March, 2024.

ED, Marketing, ONGC, Sanjay Kumar and Chandermani, GGM, (Impex and Shipping), MRPL, signed the agreement on behalf of the two entities.

From MRPL, Sanjay Varma, MD, Vivek Tongaonkar, Director Finance, BHV Prasad, Executive Director, Projects, Shyamprasad Kamath, Executive Director, Refinery, and other senior officers were present.

ONGC was also represented by CGM, Marketing, HM Patwardhan and Payal Bhambri, DGM, Finance.

This agreement between the two group companies is expected to bring synergy and is expected to streamline the sale and purchase transactions of crude oil from ONGC’s fields in Mumbai High.