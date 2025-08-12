‘Looking East Exhibition’ opens in SJA

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 11 Aug: St. Joseph’s Academy came alive today with colour, music, and learning as the school hosted its much anticipated ‘Looking East Exhibition’ in the auditorium. The event began at 11:30 a.m. with a solemn prayer.

The school extended a heartfelt welcome to the Chief Guest, Sophie Rogan, Diplomat at the Embassy of Ireland in New Delhi; Armaan Srivastava, Public Diplomacy and Communications Officer, along with Brother Joseph (Principal SJA), Brother Astinus Kujur (Community Leader, SJA), Brother JC Carroll, members of the SJA Alumni Association, coordinators, teachers, and students.

The ceremonial lighting of the lamp marked the formal opening followed by a welcome dance that portrayed the grace and rhythm of Eastern traditions. An engaging PPT presentation explored the history, heritage, and socio-economic development of ‘Eastern’ nations, while the SJA Choir captivated the audience with soulful performances celebrating unity and diversity.

In her address, Rogan spoke about the value of cultural exchange in strengthening mutual understanding, remarking that cultural exchange is not about losing one’s identity, but enriching it. Principal Brother Joseph felicitated her for her presence and valuable contribution.

In his closing address, Bro Joseph also commended the meticulous planning and creativity behind the exhibition. “Events like these open the minds of our young learners to a wider world,” he remarked, acknowledging the dedication of, both, staff and students. The programme ended with the National Anthems of Ireland and India, symbolising the deep and growing friendship between the two countries.

The Looking East Exhibition has left the audience inspired, offering both a cultural feast and a meaningful lesson in global harmony and a renewed appreciation for the richness of ‘Eastern’ traditions.