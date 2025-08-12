Make public service more transparent through Information Technology: Gov

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 11 Aug: IPS Sethi, Deputy Director General of the National Informatics Centre (NIC), met Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd), at the Raj Bhawan, here, today.

During the meeting, Sethi briefed the Governor on various projects of the Centre and the efforts being made to strengthen governance and administration through information technology.

The Governor appreciated these initiatives and emphasised the importance of utilising digital technology in Uttarakhand to make governance and public service more transparent, simple, and effective.

State Informatics Officer Dr Sanjay Gupta was also present on the occasion.