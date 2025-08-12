Discussion on Bhumesh Bharti’s book, ‘Aerial Vistas of Uttarakhand’, held at Doon Library

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 11 Aug: The Doon Library and Research Centre today organised an evening discussion in its auditorium on noted photographer Bhumesh Bharti’s new pictorial coffee table book, ‘Aerial Vistas of Uttarakhand’ on 8 August. The event featured an engaging conversation between the author and Himanshu Ahuja, highlighting key aspects of the book.

Bhumesh Bharti’s work represents a unique and remarkable achievement in the field of photography. Compiled over nearly fifteen years, this coffee table book is the result of capturing precise and breathtaking photographs from thousands of feet above the ground, taken during helicopter flights. The collection offers a fresh perspective of the Uttarakhand Himalayas—one that is nearly impossible for an ordinary person to witness. It features rare views of the middle Himalayan peaks, diverse angles of rivers, valleys, and towns, including unforgettable aerial shots of Tehri Lake and the Doon Valley.

During the discussion, Bharti shared in detail his experiences in aerial photography, also distinguishing between drone photography and traditional aerial photography. He spoke about his four-decade-long photographic journey, the challenges faced, balancing family responsibilities, and his unwavering passion for the craft.

The event included an impressive video and slideshow presentation of Himalayan aerial views by Bharti. In the library lobby, a special exhibition displayed some of his rare Himalayan photographs, attracting keen interest from attendees.

The book features 160 photographs taken from altitudes ranging between 28,000 feet and 100 feet, over the course of more than fifty flights—each averaging around fifteen minutes in duration.

Born and raised in Dehradun, Bharti developed an interest in photography after receiving a camera as a prize in a children’s competition. While working in Hindi journalism, he realised the need for a better camera to accompany his reporting with powerful visuals. In 2010, he left his job as a computer technician at Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam to become a full-time photographer.

The session concluded with a lively question-and-answer interaction between Bharti and the audience. The programme was conducted by Amita Naveen.

Those present included Satpal Gandhi, Dr Brij Mohan Sharma, Nadir Billimoria, Jai Raj, Arun Kumar ‘Asafal’, Hariraj, Jagdish Babla, Vijay Kumar Bhatt, the Centre’s Programme Associate Chandrashekhar Tiwari, Kamlesh Khantwal, Kulbhushan Naithani, Bharat Singh Rawat, Sundar Singh Bisht, Kusum Rawat, Gauri Singh, JS Khaira, Alok Sareen, Lalit Singh Rana, Jagdish Singh Mahar, Dr Lalta Prasad, as well as other distinguished citizens, photographers, writers, readers, and young enthusiasts of the city.