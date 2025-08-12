Plantation Day celebrated at Col Brown School

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 11 Aug: The Colonel Brown Cambridge School observed its annual Plantation Day with enthusiasm and a strong message of environmental stewardship, here, today.

Amidst the showers of blessing, as it was pouring heavily, the event, held in the school premises, saw students, teachers and pastoral staff come together to plant saplings and pledge their commitment to a greener future.

The programme began with a brief address by the Headmaster, SK Tyagi, who highlighted the importance of trees in combating climate change and preserving biodiversity. He said, “Each sapling planted today is a step towards a cleaner, healthier tomorrow, and the aim is to inspire every student to become an active guardian of nature.”

More than 200 saplings of native species such as Ficus, Gulmohar, Jacaranda, Laburnum, Litchi, Champa, Firebush, etc., were planted across the campus.

The event left both the campus and the students’ hearts greener.