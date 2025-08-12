Poster & trailer of U’khand based film, “Tinchari Mai: The Untold Story”, launched

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 11 Aug: The poster and trailer launch programme of Uttarakhand based film, ‘Tinchari Mai: The Untold Story’, was organised here, today, at a hotel at Prince Chowk. The programme was inaugurated by film Director KD Uniyal, Producer Naveen Nautiyal, Writer Lokesh Navani and other guests by jointly lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Speaking to the media at the event, Director KD Uniyal said, “This film is inspired by the life of Uttarakhand’s famous Jogan and social activist Tinchari Mai, and has been written based on the story of her struggle, sacrifice, sorrow, courage, fighting spirit and fight for social change. Its plot is new and contemporary.”

Producer Naveen Nautiyal revealed, “The film has been shot in Baonth village, Tehri, Chopta, Ukhimath, Dhari Devi, Maletha, Devprayag Sangam, Buggawala, Jwalpaji, Gavanni and Dehradun’s Jhanda Ji Maharaj, Gandhi Park, Maldevta, Rajpur Road and many other places. More than 50 artists have acted in the film.”

Addressing the media, writer Lokesh Navani stated, “Tinchri Mai, i.e. Thaguli Devi, was born in Manjyur village of Thalisain block of Pauri Garhwal. She lost her parents at a young age and at the age of 13, she was married to Ganeshram Navani of Gavanni village, who was 11 years older than her. Ganeshram, a soldier, took her with him to Quetta. He was martyred in the Second World War and she was left alone. She returned to the village with her two children, and after some time both of her children died of cholera. The family and society not only despised her but also harassed her so much that she left home and came to Kotdwar Bhabar, a backward area of that time, and became a Jogan. Now a new battle of her life began, of social concerns. Tinchari Mai, despite not being educated herself, opened a school in Motadhak, Kotdwar to remove illiteracy in society, fought for drinking water in Sigaddi village and a social movement was launched against the evil of tincture. They set fire to the shop of the mafia selling liquor made of tincture. This film raises questions like patriarchal structure of society, women empowerment and social change.

Chandraveer Gayatri, State President, BSPS, Rajiv Thapliyal, State General Secretary, Pushkar Negi, Vivek Tomar, SP Dubey Naval Khaali and Satyanarayan Gayatri were also present on the occasion. This film has been produced under the banner of NN Production. Sanjay Maithani and others were present on behalf of Angels Dream Entertainment.