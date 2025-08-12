Quantum University MBA Orientation 2025 concludes

Garhwal Post Bureau

Roorkee, 11 Aug: The MBA Orientation Programme 2025 at Quantum School of Business, Roorkee, concluded on 8 August, leaving the incoming MBA Batch 2025–27 inspired, industry-ready, and connected. Over ten transformative days, from 29 July to 8 August, students experienced a carefully curated blend of academic excellence, corporate exposure, leadership training, and cultural celebration.

The programme commenced on 29 July with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and Saraswati Vandana. Prof (Dr) Vivek Kumar, Vice Chancellor, urged students to embrace critical thinking, strategic decision-making, and the science of peak performance.

Arvind Chaudhary, HR Head at WIPRO (Haridwar), brought the corporate world into the classroom, sharing hiring trends and future-ready skillsets. Dr Manish Srivastava, Director of Quantum School of Business, infused the atmosphere with leadership lessons through storytelling, while Dr Pushpendra Kumar Singh led ice-breaking activities that sparked friendships and teamwork from day one.

The days that followed took students beyond the four walls of the classroom. A hands-on market study in Haridwar trained them in communication, people management, and problem-solving. An industrial visit to ITC Limited, Haridwar, opened a window into manufacturing excellence, sustainability, and innovation.

Back on campus, sessions on personal branding, LinkedIn optimisation, entrepreneurial pitching, and global academic resources prepared them to compete on an international stage.

The orientation featured an impressive lineup of industry leaders, including: Dr Kalpana Sharma, who advocated passion-driven careers and balance between academics and co-curriculars. Khushboo, who highlighted communication and teamwork as essential professional skills. Rahul Vishnoi shared secrets of building global brands. Yashpal Singh offered deep insights into Six Sigma, production quality, and operational leadership. Shyamal Chatterjee spoke on HR’s role in shaping organisational culture and change.

The closing day on 8 August had the Business Idea Presentation, which saw budding entrepreneurs pitch innovative solutions with market feasibility and social impact. Later, the Student Cultural Programme at Shyamji Auditorium lit up the stage with soulful music, energetic dances, and captivating performances.

During the Award Ceremony, achievers from various competitions were honoured, and Dr Manish Srivastava delivered a motivating closing address, urging students to sustain their passion and curiosity throughout their MBA journey.