Heavy rain triggers emergency measures across Dehradun’s low-lying areas

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 11 Aug: Continuous heavy rain since last night has led to rivers and streams in the city overflowing, causing waterlogging in several areas. In Nehru Colony, a section of the Rispana River embankment collapsed, resulting in damage to two houses.

In Rajiv Nagar, where many families live along the Rispana River, the district administration has arranged 15 rooms in a local guest house to accommodate them if required. Food will be provided by the administration, and an open ground has been acquired for their livestock. If the situation worsens, residents along the riverbank will be moved to the guest house for safety.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Dehradun, visited the affected areas to assess the situation. He instructed that families living in vulnerable locations be shifted to safer places and urged residents to avoid going near the river due to the rising water level.

The SSP also inspected various parts of the city to review safety arrangements. He directed police teams to keep a strict watch on sensitive spots and to conduct regular patrols along the riverbanks. People living near the rivers are being alerted through loudhailers.

Additionally, all police teams have been ordered to remain equipped with rescue tools and be prepared to respond immediately to any emergency arising from the heavy rains.