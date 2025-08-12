PNB contributes Rs 1 Cr to U’khand Disaster Management Fund under CSR Initiative

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 11 Aug: Punjab National Bank (PNB) presented a contribution of Rs 1 crore to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami towards relief efforts in the disaster-affected areas of Dharali and Harsil in the Uttarkashi district under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

On this occasion, Additional Secretary Manmohan Mainali and Anupam, Zonal Head, Dehradun Zone, were also present, reaffirming the bank’s commitment to standing by the resilient people of the hill state during challenging times.

The decision reflects PNB’s deep-rooted bond with the people of Uttarakhand and comes as a heartfelt response to the torrential rains and climatic upheaval that struck the state on 5 August 2025, it was stated. A cloudburst in Uttarkashi district triggered mudslides and flash floods in Dharali Village, bringing immense suffering to local communities. The disaster resulted in significant loss of life and property, leaving families in distress and in urgent need of support.

According to Ashok Chandra, MD & CEO, PNB, “Our hearts go out to the people of Uttarakhand who are facing this difficult time with extraordinary courage and resilience. In this moment of grief and challenge, PNB stands beside every family, every community, and every individual affected. Our support is more than financial assistance; it is a heartfelt pledge of solidarity and compassion. Together, we will heal, rebuild, and emerge stronger than ever.”