DGP briefs Gov on search & rescue operations

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 11 Aug: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) was briefed today by Director General of Police, Deepam Seth, at the Raj Bhawan, here, on the progress regarding the ongoing search and rescue operations in Uttarkashi.

The DGP informed the Governor that personnel from the police force, along with SDRF, Fire Service, and PAC, are deployed in the disaster-affected areas and are working in coordination with the Army, ITBP, BRO, and NDRF to carry out relief and rescue operations on a war footing. He stated that a special control room has been set up at the Police Headquarters for continuous monitoring, and situation reports are being issued daily based on information received from all agencies. To enhance the speed and effectiveness of operations, cadaver dogs, victim location equipment, and thermal imaging systems are being used. Despite adverse weather, difficult and disrupted road connectivity, and the risk of landslides, all forces are working continuously.

The Governor urged all forces and agencies engaged in disaster relief to work together under an integrated command system. Considering the possibility of heavy rainfall, he directed police, fire service, and SDRF teams in all districts to remain in alert mode and work with full vigilance.

The Governor further said that the assistance of geologists should be taken to remove several metres of deep debris and to expedite search and rescue operations. He also emphasised relocating people from flood-prone areas to safe locations and ensuring that weather alerts issued by the Meteorological Department are widely disseminated to the public through social media and other means.