Work begins on Pabo–Jhangbo–Gadigaon–Pinani Road repair following PWD Minister’s instructions

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 11 Aug: State Public Works Minister and Chaubattakhal MLA Satpal Maharaj has directed the District Magistrate and officials of the Public Works Department to promptly restore connectivity on the Pabo–Jhangbo–Gadigaon–Pinani road, which was damaged due to heavy rainfall.

Maharaj said that heavy rains have triggered landslides in several parts of the state, leading to road damage and disruption of traffic. Upon receiving information about the damage to the Pabo–Jhangbo–Gadigaon–Pinani road in Pauri district’s Chaubattakhal region, he instructed officials to carry out repairs immediately to restore connectivity. Machinery has already reached the site, and repair work has commenced. He added that although he is unable to visit the area at present due to ongoing Panchayat election engagements, he will soon tour the region to assess the situation.

Providing further details, Maharaj stated that, as of Monday, a total of 96 roads in the state remain blocked—comprising 2 National Highways, 20 State Highways, 9 Main District Roads, 6 Other District Roads, and 58 Rural Roads. Continuous efforts are being made on a war footing to reopen these roads. He added that 514 machines have been deployed at various critical points and vulnerable stretches, and Executive Engineers have been instructed to prioritise the reopening of all blocked routes in the affected areas.