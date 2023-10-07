Love You, Zindagi!

By Ratna Manucha

As one travels on this road called life, one is sure to encounter some dizzying curves, some potholes, some speed breakers (which require one to slow down and approach them cautiously). Occasionally, one may find oneself climbing to dizzy heights, and then hurtling down at breakneck speed, almost as if one is on a roller coaster ride. But most of the time, the drive along life’s road is not so eventful or bumpy; in fact it is highly uneventful and quite smooth. The trick is how to navigate the road one is driving on and at the same time keeping one’s spirits high.

Having said that, there are two kinds of people one encounters along life’s journey. One is the ‘cribbers’ and the second are the ‘chippers’.

The first kind will always find something to whine about, even when everything is going just fine. Wake up grumpily, complain about the maid not coming on time, complain about the breakfast not being laid properly, then whine about the gardener not doing his job properly, the weather being too hot, scowl, scowl (it is peak summers). Out on the roads, they complain of women drivers not knowing traffic rules, but on the other hand if a male driver is flouting traffic rules, then it’s the men who don’t follow rules, but the women are better on the roads! You see, it’s the complaining that is important, whom to blame, well that depends on who is in front of them at that moment! The rains are incessant … sulk, sulk. (In case you hadn’t noticed, we’re in the middle of the Monsoon season!) The atmosphere around them is full of gloom that spells doom. They blame everything on Lady Luck, conveniently forgetting that luck favours the brave and one has to work to meet it halfway. While they’re at it, the weather has changed to Winter and now it is miserably cold…grumble, grumble!

The chippers on the other hand are just what the name suggests. Cheerful, happy, buoyant, effervescent and enthusiastic about generally everything. And they make sure that the people around them are happy and cheerful too. They view the glass as being half full always and have developed an attitude of gratitude.

Ever wondered what one would encounter if one took a sneak peek into their heads?

This then, is my take on the cribbers –

“Your fate is brighter, my friend

Even your wife is prettier

If some of your good fortune you will lend

Maybe, just maybe I might become luckier.

Your job has more perks

Your boss too, is a gem.

Mine is a real jerk

And my secretary’s an old hag whose skirts

Have too long a hem!

Your children stand first in class

Mine are somewhere in the middle

Yours adorn your house like fragrant flowers

While mine just sulk around and fiddle.

Why do I always feel like this when I see you?

It’s the green eyed monster raising its head with an ugly hiss

Maybe, just maybe, that’s why I feel so blue”

On the other hand, the chippers find joy in almost anything –

“A letter from a loved one

A message saying, ‘I miss you’

A gaily wrapped package, promising lots of fun

A potted plant to cheer me up, when I’m down with the flu.

The chirping of birds on a bright , sunny day,

The flowering of buds, the buzzing of honey bees

The patter of tiny feet as children run out to play

Their joyful faces shining with unrestrained glee!

A visit from an old friend

Makes my heart soar

And some wonderful moments we get to spend.

I just love to hear a knock at the door!

The first spattering of the raindrops

Upon my window sill

And the bulbul, which on the birdbath stops

To splash around and drink its fill.

Happiness is all this and so much more

And though it may not be the same for everyone

It is a state of the mind, to be sure

Happy memories to look back on, when the day is done

So you can complain because roses have thorns or rejoice because thorns have roses!

Take your pick, folks. The choice is yours.

(Ratna Manucha is an award winning author of fact, fiction and text books for children and young adults)