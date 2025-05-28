MADathon 2025: A Run for Rivers, A Step Towards Change

By Satvik Bansal

Dehradun, 27 May: Dehradun has always been known for its greenery, its streams, and its calm vibe. But in recent years, we’ve all seen how our rivers especially the Rispana and Bindal have started to dry up and vanish right before our eyes. As someone who deeply cares about this city, I’m proud to share that MADathon is back for its 14th edition, and it’s more than just another Sunday run. It’s a statement. A movement. A reminder. Organised by MAD – Making A Difference by Being the Difference, MADathon has always been about people coming together for a cause. This year, the theme is “Run for the Dying and Drying Streams of Dehradun” and honestly, it couldn’t be more relevant. Our rivers need us. Not tomorrow. Now. This isn’t your typical marathon where everyone’s just chasing medals or personal records. MADathon is different. It’s India’s Largest Plastic-Free Marathon also It’s a gathering of students, families, friends, and concerned citizens coming together to make noise for the environment. I’ve seen it every year how the crowd grows, how the message spreads, and how even the quietest participants find their voice. What I admire most is that MADathon is backed by year-round effort. MAD volunteers don’t stop after the event they continue with river clean-ups, plantation drives, and awareness campaigns in schools and communities. The run is just the beginning. The mission continues long after the finish line. If you’re reading this and thinking about joining in, do it! Registration forms are available at all Suvidha Stores across Dehradun. Or simply scan the QR code on posters around the city or visit www.madbybtd.in to register directly. The QR code is available on the website too. Bring your friends, your family, and your energy.

Organisers request you to bring your own steel water bottle to encourage the 3R’s, i.e., Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. MADathon 2025 will take place on 8 June 2025 at 5:30 a.m., starting from the Parade Ground. It’s a 10 km mini-marathon open to all who care about the future of our rivers. Let’s make noise. Let’s show up. Let’s be the difference. See you at MADathon 2025!

(Satvik Bansal is Founder & CEO, The MultiMedia Store)