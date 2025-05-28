Rotary Club Mussoorie provides scholarships worth Rs 4 lakhs to 100 students

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 27 May: With the aim of promoting education in Mussoorie and financial assistance to promising students, Rotary Club Mussoorie provided scholarships worth Rs 4 lakhs to 100 students in a special ceremony held here on Tuesday.

In the Ceremony organised at the Mahatma Yogeshwar Saraswati Shishu Mandir Inter College Auditorium, Rs 4 lakhs were provided to 100 students of 11 schools of Mussoorie including Aarsh Kanya Gurukul, Dehradun, and four students who topped in Mussoorie in high school and intermediate through Hindi medium. They were given certificates and cheques of Rs 11,000, each.

Chief Guest Rotary District President Rajpal Singh said that Mussoorie Rotary has created a distinct identity in the entire division through its important service works, especially the scholarship programme. He said that every child has the right to study, but many times financial difficulties become an obstacle in their path. Rotary Club’s effort is to help such children so that they can realise their dreams. Mussoorie Rotary President Sanjay Jain said that the objective of this scholarship distribution programme is to encourage financially weak but meritorious students to study, so that they can get education without any financial worries. Each student has been provided with an amount that they can spend on school fees, stationery, uniform, books, etc. Parents also described this initiative of Rotary Club as positive and inspiring.

Principals and teachers of schools participating in the programme said that scholarship is not just financial help, but a symbol of enthusiasm and trust for children. This increases both interest and confidence in students towards studies. Mussoorie BJP Mandal President Rajat Agarwal said that this scholarship distribution programme is not only a positive step to encourage education, but it also gives a message to society that change is possible through collective efforts. When capable sections of the society come forward and make such efforts, every child can reach his or her destination.

On this occasion Shailendra Karnawal, Narendra Sahni, DK Jain, Ashwini Mittal, Vipul Mittal, Alok Mehrotra, Manoranjan Tripathi, Suvigya Sabbarwal, Sandeep Sahni, Vinesh Sanghal, Renu Jain, Inner Wheel President Rita Jain, Rashmi Karnawal, Manmohan Karnawal, Harshada Vohra and a large number of students were present.