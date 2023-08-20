Mahara demands relocation of disaster affected families from Jakhan village in Vikasnagar

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Aug: Expressing concern over the heavy losses caused by the natural calamity in Jakhan village of Vikasnagar (Dehradun district) area, due to incessant rains in the state, Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Karan Mahara has demanded that proper compensation be given to the victims of the natural calamity. He also demanded proper relocation and rehabilitation of the people of the disaster affected area by the state government.

Mahara said that due to continuous heavy rains in Uttarakhand, there has been heavy damage to private and public properties in many districts of the state. He said that as per the forecast and warning of heavy landslide in Jakhan village , danger is looming over the heads of the local people in Jakhan area of Vikasnagar Block in coming days. The Congress leader demanded that the government take appropriate steps and arrangements to protect people and their property in all vulnerable areas by relocating them. He also questioned the “meagre” compensation or relief amount of only Rs 4,000 being given to each disaster affected family in form of rent. He said that this amount needs to be increased several times.