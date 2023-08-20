Strict vigil being kept on equines’ well-being on Yatra route

being

Yatra

route

being

route

being

Yatra

route

Sector Officer Gaurikund, Anil Kumar informed that checking isdone while continuously monitoring the horses and mules operating on the Kedarnath. Those horses and mules who are limping due to back wounds and leg injuries areexamined and challans are issued against their handlers and owners. Such horses and mules are removed from the traveland sent to the veterinary hospital for treatment. He has informed that Bakar Ahmad, Rahatpur, Khurd Tehsil, Najibabad had put to use a horse with a wound in its back. Though the horse was injured goods weretransported on its back and challan was issued and the said horse has been sent to Gaurikund Veterinary Hospital for treatment. He also informed that during the checking of seven other horses and mules by the team today, it was found that due to back wounds and leg injuries, they were removed from theand sent to Gaurikund veterinary hospital for treatment.

It is known that in the past, the District Magistrate has directed the Sector and Assistant Sector Officer and the team of Mule Task Force and DDRF to ensure that injured and unregistered horses and mules are not operated under any circumstances on the Kedarnath Yatra route. Instructions have been given for checking action while keeping a strict vigil and strict action has been ordered against the concerned if injured and sick horses and mules are found.

Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Ashok Kumar has informed that 3730 sick and injured horses and mules operating on the Kedarnath Yatra route have been treated and 15651 horses and mules have been inspected and 469 horses and mules unfit for travel have been removed. Challan has been issued against 215 horse-mule owners and handlers FIR has been lodged against 16 persons.