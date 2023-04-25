Maharaj pays courtesy call on Union Energy Minister

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 24 Apr: State Public Works, Irrigation, Panchayati Raj, Rural Works, Watershed, Endowment and Culture Minister Satpal Maharaj, called on Union Energy Minister RK Singh today at his office in Shram Shakti Bhawan, New Delhi, and invited him to visit Uttarakhand for the Char Dham Yatra.

On this occasion, along with Maharaj, Secretary, Irrigation, Harish Chandra Semwal, Tehri District Magistrate and Chief Engineer of Irrigation Department Jaipal and other officials were also present.