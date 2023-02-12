Mahendra Bhatt welcomes new anti-copying ordinance

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Feb: Bhartiya Janata Party State President Mahendra Bhatt, while welcoming the ordinance promulgated by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on ‘Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment in Competitive Examinations’, claimed that the BJP always stands for justice and transparency in governance.

Bhatt said that Uttarakhand has become the first state in the country where the provision of fine up to Rs 10 crore and life imprisonment has been made in the ordinance if found guilty of using unfair means in the competitive examinations.

Describing yesterday’s incident of lathi charge and stone pelting in Dehradun as unfortunate, Bhatt claimed that the government would also investigate if any mishandling had been done by the Police along with investigating who all incited the youth. Action will be taken against the culprits.

The BJP President urged the youth of the state to present their point of view and hold talks in a peaceful manner. He said that these youth are the future of Uttarakhand. He claimed that some political parties wish to fulfil their interests by misusing the energy of these youths, which is not acceptable.