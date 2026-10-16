Maj General Manish Kumar reviews Agniveer Recruitment Rally at Roorkee

Garhwal Post Bureau

Roorkee, 15 Oct: Maj Gen Manish Kumar, Additional Director General (ADG), Headquarters Recruiting Zone (Uttar Pradesh & Uttarakhand), conducted a comprehensive review of the ongoing Agniveer Recruitment Rally at the Pavilion Ground, Bengal Engineer Group (BEG) & Centre, Roorkee on 14 and 15 October.

The mega ongoing recruitment drive from 5 to 23 October offers a golden opportunity for the youth of UP and the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand to join the Indian Army for the recruiting year 2027. Today’s phase of the rally was exclusively dedicated to Agniveer General Duty (GD) candidates hailing from the Chamoli district who passed CEE held earlier this year.

Upon arrival, the general officer carried out a detailed inspection of the rally ground, observing the physical fitness arenas, biometric verification stations and the digital document checking process. Interacting with the young aspirants, he commended their formidable grit, high turnout and deep rooted determination to serve the Nation.

The General officer reiterated that the Indian Army, alongside the civil administration, remains steadfast in its commitment to conducting a 100% fair, transparent, and strictly merit-based recruitment process. He impressed upon the candidates not to approach or pay touts, agents or middlemen, emphasising that the automated and digitally secure process cannot be influenced by any individual.

Recognizing the immense administrative and physical effort required to execute a rally of this magnitude, the ADG interacted with the conducting team and appreciated their sustained dedication and efficiency.

During his visit, the ADG also interacted with Commandant, BEG & Centre, and Civil Administration officials and staff from the Education and Medical Departments to review administrative synergy and logistical backing. The General Officer lauded the exemplary civil military coordination that continues to ensure a seamless, secure and dignified environment for the thousands of participating youth.