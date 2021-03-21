Major bureaucratic reshuffle likely next week

Dehradun, 20 Mar: Sources in the government claimed that a major bureaucratic reshuffle was likely next week. Of course, the process has already begun by shunting out the officers posted in the Chief Minister’s Secretariat including the transfer of Secretary Radhika Jha who was considered to be wielding lot of power in the Trivendra Singh Rawat Government. Majority of advisors deputed at the CM’s Office have also been dismissed by Tirath Singh Rawat.

Sources said that some lists of senior IAS officers as well as IPS Officers were under preparation at the new Chief Minister, Tirath Singh Rawat’s direction. Sources added that departments under charge of various Principal Secretaries, Secretaries and Officiating Secretaries were also likely to change hand soon. Some lists are already ready for the CM’s final approval, sources further claimed and would be submitted for his approval after his return to Dehradun. Sources added that following this, major reshuffle in district level IAS and PCS Officers was also likely soon. Given the fact that Tirath Singh Government has little time in hand to perform and gain popularity, these transfers would be undertaken without much delay. Similar lists were being prepared by the Home Department too for transfers of police officers at the state and district level. Even these transfers were likely not to be delayed much.