Major reshuffle likely soon in U’khand Congress

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 14 Oct: Highly placed sources in the Uttarakhand Congress have indicated that the party’s state unit is preparing for a significant organisational shake-up around Diwali time. Sources even claimed that even the current position of Karan Mahara as Pradesh Congress Committee Chief is at stake. In this regard, they shared that a key meeting of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) is being held tomorrow in Delhi, and during the meeting, new appointments are expected in around 20 district committees are likely to be finalised. They go on to claim that even the performance of the current PCC Chief Karan Mahara is under scrutiny. According to sources, the central observers sent by the AICC earlier to assess the ground level situation, have submitted reports after visiting all districts during September. These sources claim that more than half of the district presidents now face threat of removal based on their performance.

Sources reminded that Karan Mahara’s three-year term as PCC president ended in April 2025 and he may not get an extension. They also claim that his performance has been strongly criticised by several party circles for failing to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level.

Besides, one more factor may also play an important role in the reshuffle of the party at the top. The sources claim that the Congress national leadership is considering realigning the party’s balance between Kumaon and Garhwal regions. There is speculation that the leadership may opt for a Garhwal leader, possibly a senior MLA, or assign the leader of opposition’s role to someone from Garhwal to restore regional equity. At present, PCC Chief Karan Mahara, Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya as well as the Deputy leader of Congress Legislative party Bhuvan Kapri are all from Kumaon region. According to the sources, the party is seeking to tackle this anomaly. They also claimed that names being floated include former PCC presidents Ganesh Godiyal and Pritam Singh, both of whom have strong networks and years of experience within the state unit.

For the reshuffle, the AICC has reportedly invited several key state leaders to the Delhi meeting, including CWC (Congress Working Committee) and CEC (Central Election Committee) members from Uttarakhand, senior MLAs and former MLAs including Ganesh Godiyal, Pritam Singh, and others. The final list of incoming district presidents is likely to be approved during the meeting tomorrow.

Mahara, for his part, has acknowledged the meeting and told party workers that the AICC meeting will include the State CWC and CEC members. He also added that around Diwali, the final list of district presidents is likely to be finalised and published, even as the speculation within the party grows regarding the possibility of change in State President Post, particularly in view of the fact Mahara has already completed his term as PCC Chief in the month of April itself.

The sources further claim that the party in Uttarakhand is under immense pressure to revive its fortunes after poor showing in recent elections, and the party sees this reorganisation as a crucial step to energise workers ahead of the next assembly polls.