Man posing as UP DGP cheats woman of Rs 48,000

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 1 Aug: A young woman was cheated of Rs 48,000 by a person who posed as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh. The incident was reported at the Cyber Crime Police Station, where an FIR has been registered against an unknown accused.

According to the complaint, the victim, Sapna, was working online when she accidentally clicked on a suspicious link. Soon after, a website opened, and she received a phone call from an unknown number.

The caller introduced himself as a senior police officer from Uttar Pradesh. He told her that she had accessed confidential information and threatened her with arrest. He then asked her to transfer Rs 50,000 to avoid legal action.

Frightened, Sapna transferred Rs 23,000 in the first attempt and Rs 14,000 in the second to an account belonging to a man named Moti Lal. Later, the fraudster again contacted her and demanded Rs 11,000, claiming to be the DGP of Uttar Pradesh. Out of fear, she transferred the money.

The fraudster then asked for another Rs 20,000, which she sent through Google Pay. However, when he continued to demand more money, Sapna became suspicious and immediately called the cyber helpline.

Thanks to her quick action, the last Rs 20,000 transaction was stopped. But, by then, the cyber criminal had already taken Rs 48,000 from her.

Police have started an investigation, and a case has been registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station against the unknown person.