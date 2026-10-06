Managing Drought

After independence, the primary objective of the Indian state was to produce enough food for its people. As such, policies were adopted that gave farmers incentives such as free electricity, unlimited use of groundwater, minimum support prices, etc. It worked to the extent that it made India self-sufficient in food grain production. However, other measures supposedly benefiting farmers became an impediment to productivity. The farmers, even today, remain highly dependent on the monsoons to grow their crop.

There are many remedies required. In the present day context, however, drought-proofing Indian agriculture requires a shift from reactive relief to proactive resilience. Over 60% of India’s cultivated land remains rainfed, leaving food security and rural livelihoods highly vulnerable to erratic monsoons and El Niño disruptions. Confronting these climatic uncertainties demands a combination of decentralised water management, smart technologies, and structural crop reforms.

India must accelerate the adoption of micro-irrigation to counter severe groundwater depletion. Scaling up drip and sprinkler systems via the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) significantly optimises water-use efficiency. Additionally, community-led water harvesting—such as building farm ponds, check dams, and percolation tanks—recharges local aquifers for late-season dry spells. Enhancing organic carbon in soil through integrated nutrient management also boosts the land’s natural moisture retention.

Shifting away from water-intensive monocultures like paddy and sugarcane is crucial. Government programmes like the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) actively incentivise transition to climate-smart alternatives. These include millets: naturally drought-tolerant, requiring minimal water. Pulses: deep-rooting crops like Pigeon Pea (Tur) and Chickpea require minimal irrigation and improve soil fertility. Utilising early-maturing, drought-tolerant crop varieties helps farmers harvest before terminal water deficits hit.

Integrating real-time weather analytics with local farming is essential. Deploying agromet advisories from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) allows smallholders to adjust sowing timelines or alter crop patterns dynamically if a monsoon is delayed. On the financial front, robust crop insurance through the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) must minimie transaction costs and quicken claim payouts to shield farmers from debt and distress migration.

Ultimately, a drought-resilient agricultural framework requires combining public investments in solar-powered micro-irrigation with decentralised, village-level water governance. Adapting these strategies will successfully secure India’s food supply and stabilise rural economies against escalating climate pressures. This would be an essential element in the transformation of agricultural practices, which remains an essential requirement.