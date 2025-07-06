Manveer Chauhan lauds 4 years of development in U’khand under Dhami

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 4 Jul: BJP State Media In-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan today extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on the completion of four years in office, describing this period as a landmark chapter in Uttarakhand’s developmental journey. BJP MLA and President of BJP State Mahila Morcha Asha Nauityal has also praised Dhami’s governance.

Chauhan remarked that under Dhami’s stewardship, the state had witnessed four years marked by efficient governance, transparency, and service delivery, which he termed as historic and unprecedented in Uttarakhand’s progress across sectors.

Chauhan attributed this transformation to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Dhami, stating that their combined guidance had fuelled the aspiration to place Uttarakhand among the country’s leading states. Chauhan also claimed that Dhami’s administration has consistently worked towards this goal, with the state scripting new milestones in development on a daily basis.

Chauhan further claimed that Uttarakhand, under Dhami’s leadership, had emerged as a model state, with several policies and legislation introduced during his tenure which are now serving as reference points for other states seeking progressive governance. He emphasised that the state, once plagued by political uncertainty, has not only found decisive leadership under Dhami but has also managed to earn the trust and confidence of its citizens.

At the same time, Asha Nautiyal, President of the BJP Mahila Morcha, stated that since Dhami assumed charge as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand on 4 July 2021, he has consistently made historic decisions aimed at the upliftment of women. She described his tenure as historic, unparalleled, pro-people, and a new chapter in holistic development.