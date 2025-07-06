U’khand scaling new heights of development under Dhami: Mahendra Bhatt

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 4 Jul: BJP State President and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt has extended his congratulations and best wishes to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on the completion of four years of service, praising the CM’s leadership for elevating Uttarakhand’s developmental trajectory and contributing significantly to the vision of a developed India.

Bhatt asserted that the state is witnessing remarkable progress and that Dhami’s stewardship, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, represents not just a passage of time but a new era of policy consistency and vision-driven governance. He claimed that Dhami’s commitment, sensitivity, and administrative acumen have charted a fresh course for Uttarakhand’s political and bureaucratic landscape.

Bhatt reminded that Uttarakhand became the first state in the country to take the landmark decision of implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), a step he described as a reflection of the BJP’s ideological conviction and constitutional integrity. He further claimed that major reforms in land laws initiated by the CM have safeguarded the state’s cultural heritage, maintained ecological balance, and protected the interests of local communities.

Bhatt also recalled the enactment of the anti-copying and rigging law, which he claimed has dismantled the copying mafia and has restored youth confidence in the examination system. He claimed that this measure enabled the appointment of more than 23,000 young individuals in government positions through transparent and merit-based selection. He added that resolute action against corruption had enhanced public trust in governance, while proactive efforts in empowering women, such as the provision of 33 percent reservation, enhanced safety, and self-employment schemes, have paved the way for self-reliance among the state’s daughters.

Bhatt also credited the Dhami government with the technological and efficient management of the Char Dham Yatra, accompanied by significant reconstruction projects in the Kedarnath and Badrinath Dhams, undertaken with central assistance. These developments, he said, have led to a surge in global pilgrim footfall and spurred growth in the tourism sector. He further claimed that the youth of Uttarakhand are now benefiting from opportunities in startups, innovation, and technical education, thereby fostering a spirit of self-reliance among the next generation. At the same time, rapid infrastructure development, particularly the construction of roads and bridges, has linked remote regions to mainstream progress and catalysed the state’s economic momentum, he added.

Bhatt stated that Dhami’s tenure has emerged as a symbol of Uttarakhand’s evolving identity, its security, and its prosperity.