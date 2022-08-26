Masonic Lodge Elevates its Brethren

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Aug: The Lodge Siwalik Dr Durga Prasad No 62 of Dehradun in its meeting held yesterday elevated two of its Brethren, Brother TP Singh and Bro Girish Kandpal from Entered apprentice to Fellow craft in a ceremonious meeting by the Worshipful Master RWBro Pramod Kumar Kapur, Director of ceremonies VWBro Sumeet Nanda, Secretary VWBro Sanjay Pahwa and their team. They were made aware of the tenets of Fellow of the craft degree thus bringing them in the middle of attaining the Master Mason status.

In most lodges in most countries, Freemasons are divided into three major degrees—entered apprentice, fellow of the craft, and master mason. In many lodges there are numerous degrees superimposed on the three major divisions; these organisational features are not uniform from country to country.

Freemasonry seeks to make good men better. It encourages the practice of the moral virtues of Temperance, Fortitude, prudence and Justice. It inculcates obedience to God & observance of the Laws of the country. It is committed to extend the hand of fellowship and provide relief to those in distress. Freemasonry teachings enjoin morality, charity, and obedience to

the law of the land. In most the applicants must also believe in the existence of a Supreme Being and in the immortality of the soul. However, it provides the means of socialising among its members, which consists of a cross section of society drawn from all walks of life who meet on an equal footing. It also involves the families of members on such social occasions. The meeting was followed by fellowship and inner.