BJP delegation complains to DGP about rumours on social media against Trivendra Rawat

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 25 Aug: A delegation of senior BJP leaders today met Director General of Police Ashok Kumar, and submitted a written complaint to him. In this complaint, strict legal action has been demanded by these leaders against those people who had recently spread and published false and misleading news on some news portals against former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Trivendra Singh Rawat. It may be recalled that some portals had some days ago claimed that Rawat was quitting the BJP along with several MLAs. The delegation emphasised that these portals had some grudge against senior leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttarakhand and therefore were indulging in spreading fake news and rumours against some senior BJP leaders with intention to create political instability in Uttarakhand. The Director General of Police was requested that strict action be taken against those who have attempted to tarnish the reputation and image of the BJP leaders and the party under relevant sections of the harshest law. They added that FRI should be lodged against such people by BJP workers and some social persons personally under various sections.

In the delegation, Dehradun Mayor Sunil Uniyal Gama, Doiwala MLA Brij Bhushan Gairola and party leaders Shamsher Pundir, Prithvi Raj Chauhan, Shastendra Singh Negi, Itwar Singh Ramola, Rajesh Sharma, Jitendra Rawat Moni, former Minister of State and Pradeep Negi, were amongst those present.