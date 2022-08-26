Low credit-deposit ratio in the state matter of concern: Dhami

CM participates in State Level Bankers’ Meet

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 25 Aug: A meeting of the State Level Bankers Committee was held at the hotel located at Subhash Road, here today. Presiding over the meeting, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the state government had set a target of doubling the state’s income over the next five years. For this, all the government departments as well as the banks would have to work in coordination, he asserted. Dhami said that the target given to the departments and banks under various schemes was generally the minimum. After achieving the minimum target, how much additional benefit of the schemes was made available to the common man, would be considered actual achievement for the department and the banks.

He said that the benefits of various schemes of the Central and State Government ought to reach the common man. For this, special attention be paid to simplification of loan procedures under various public welfare schemes.

In the efforts being made by the state government for the overall development of the state, the banks would have to wholeheartedly extend their cooperation too.

The Chief Minister said that the low credit-deposit ratio (CD ratio) in the state was a matter of concern. Efforts be made to increase it significantly, he asserted further. The Chief Minister said that the common man need not face any problem in taking loans under various schemes of the government, and for this all the banks ought to focus towards the simplification of the loan application forms which ought to be similar and have uniform format across various PSC banks. Information about the documents and other parameters required for the loan also be given through the display boards in the branches of the banks.

Dhami described the long pendency of loan applications as a matter of huge concern. He said that a time frame be fixed for approval of the loans after receipt of the loan application in order to prevent long pendency. It be ensured that the forms were not rejected unnecessarily. For this, the responsibility of the concerned departmental officers and bankers also be fixed.

Pushkar Singh Dhami directed the officers to ensure that the meeting of the Bankers Committee at the district and block level is regular. The Chief Development Officer should also attend the meetings at the block level. He said that we have entered the nectar of independence. In the coming time, the country should accelerate in every field, there should be progress in every field in the state, everyone will have to make efforts in this direction.

Dhami said that mass awareness campaigns also be conducted for the public welfare schemes of the Central and State Governments so that people were fully aware of them and could take full advantage of the schemes. On this occasion, Finance Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal, Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, CGM SBI Kalpesh Krishna Kant, ZM PNB Sanjay Kandpal, GM SBI Abhay Singh, CGM NABARD Bhaskar Pant, etc., were also present.