Governor Koshyari, Jackie Shroff witness documentary on ‘Raj Bhavan Beach’

By Our Staff Reporter

MUMBAI, 27 Aug: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari accompanied by film star Jackie Shroff witnessed a documentary on ‘Raj Bhavan Beach’ at Raj Bhavan today. The documentary made by the Public Relations Branch of Raj Bhavan shares the story and history of Raj Bhavan and its beach through interviews.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Koshyari said Maharashtra Raj Bhavan has a long history that needs to be discovered and shared through films and documentaries. He sought the help of Jackie Shroff in presenting the history to the people.

Jackie Shroff who spent his childhood in the Raj Bhavan neighbourhood shared his memories of Raj Bhavan on the occasion. Officers and staff of Raj Bhavan were present.

The documentary on ‘Raj Bhavan Beach’ contains interviews of Jackie Shroff, Ad Guru Bharat Dabholkar and retired staff and officers of Raj Bhavan.