Endobronchial Ultrasound Service now available at Himalayan Hospital

DEHRADUN, 24 Aug: Endobronchial Ultrasound (EBUS) Service, which is a minimally invasive, but highly effective procedure used to diagnose lung cancer, infections, and other diseases, is now available at Himalayan Hospital, Jolly Grant.

EBUS is amongst the most efficacious of technologies.

It provides real-time imaging of the surface of the airways, blood vessels, lungs and lymph nodes. Through this experts can easily view difficult-to-reach areas. It is fast and accurate and patients recover quickly. Above all it is cost effective and free from major complications.

Pulmonologist, Dr Rakhee Khanduri who has been practicing at Himalayan Hospital for years now stated that EBUS allows physicians to obtain tissue or fluid samples from the lungs and surrounding lymph nodes without conventional surgery. This helps in diagnosing and staging lung cancer, identifying infections, tuberculosis, many other inflammatory diseases and other types of cancers.

Dr. Sushant Khanduri, EBUS Technology expert at HH said that EBUS is different and now greatly preferred as in this a special bronchoscope fitted with an ultrasound processor is guided through the patient’s airway. The physician can then perform a needle biopsy on the lymph nodes using the special bronchoscope without incisions.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Vijay Dhasmana said that there is a spiritual aspect to service at HH. “We always focus on what to do next, and try to move towards improving services using latest technology and ameliorating pain. To give real service what is supreme is sincerity and integrity, which are guiding lights for us.”

Chief Medical Superintendent Dr. SL Jethani congratulated the department on the introduction of the new facility.

Dr Varuna Jethani explained that the patient is given local anesthesia before using a special telescopic devise, which is inserted through the mouth to conduct sonography. The sample is taken using needles. The entire process takes about an hour, after which the patient is monitored for about two hours.

EBUS is most effective in detecting the stage of lung cancer as well as in problems related to increased size of glands near airways like tuberculosis, sarcoidosis and fungal infections, explained Dr Manoj.

Till date a record number of over 6000 patients have availed Bronchoscopy Service at HH successfully. In the last month itself more than 100 patients made use of the facility. With the introduction of EBUS this inflow of patients will be greatly benefitted.